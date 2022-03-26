Former UConn, Ohio prep star Williams-Jeter to coach Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Dayton has hired Wittenberg coach and former Ohio high school star Tamika Williams-Jeter to take over its women’s basketball program. The 41-year-old was a two-time Ohio player of the year at nearby Chaminade-Julienne in the late 1990s, before playing for two national championship teams at UConn under coach Geno Auriemma. She coached Division III Wittenberg to an 18-8 record and an NCAC Tournament championship this past season. Williams-Jeter takes over the program from Shauna Green, who was hired by Illinois after leading the Flyers for six years, culminating in a 26-6 record this season and a win over DePaul in the First Four of the NCAA Tournament.