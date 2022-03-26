F1 race in Saudi Arabia to go ahead despite nearby attack

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Auto Racing Writer

JIDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Formula One says that its race in Saudi Arabia will be go ahead as scheduled Sunday despite attacks on the kingdom by Yemen’s Houthi rebels. The announcement came a day after the rebels attacked an oil depot located about 11 kilometers (seven miles) from the F1 circuit. The attack happened while the first practice was taking place, and the 20 drivers later met Friday night in talks that stretched well past 2 a.m. to discuss safety concerns. F1’s statement says the Saudi Arabian race “will continue as scheduled” after “discussions with all the teams and drivers.” F1 adds that the Saudi government authorities and security agencies gave full and detailed assurances ”that the event is secure.”