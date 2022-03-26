Bruins beat Islanders 6-3 in Bergeron’s 1,200th game

By KEN POWTAK

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand each had a goal and an assist during a four-goal second period for the surging Bruins, carrying them to a 6-3 victory over the New York Islanders in Boston captain Patrice Bergeron’s 1,200th game. He became the 120th player in NHL history to reach that milestone and returned to the lineup Saturday after missing the previous four games with an elbow infection. Erik Haula and Jake DeBrusk each had a second-period goal after Craig Smith and Taylor Hall scored in the first for Boston. Brock Nelson scored his 30th of the season, and Anders Lee and Zach Parise each had a power-play score for the Islanders.