Baffert-trained Country Grammer wins Dubai World Cup

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Country Grammer has provided Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert with victory in the $12 million Dubai World Cup. Ridden by Frankie Dettori, Country Grammer pulled ahead of favorite Life Is Good a half furlong from the finish and won by about two lengths on the 1 1/4-mile course at Meydan. Hot Rod Charlie was second and Japan’s Chuwa Wizard, last year’s runner-up, edged Life Is Good for third. Life Is Good got off to a fast start and led the field into the home turn but faded as Dettori’s well-timed challenge paid off. Country Grammer was the runner-up at the Saudi Cup in February after nine-month layoff.