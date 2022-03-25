Redemption for Algeria with win in Cameroon in WC playoffs

By GERALD IMRAY

AP Sports Writer

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Algeria has returned to the scene of its embarrassing group-stage exit at the African Cup to clinch a crucial 1-0 away win over Cameroon in the first leg of their World Cup playoff. Striker Islam Slimani scored with a glancing header at Japoma Stadium in Douala. Defending champion Algeria was dumped out of the African Cup at the same stadium two months ago. Tunisia also claimed a 1-0 away win over Mali to give it the advantage in their playoff. Mali’s Moussa Sissako scored an own goal and was sent off. Morocco drew in Congo 1-1. Egypt vs. Senegal and Ghana vs. Nigeria kicked off later Friday.