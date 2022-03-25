Glenville State wins Division II women’s championship

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Re’Shawna Stone scored 25 points, Zakiyah Winfield added 23 and Glenville State (W.Va.) beat Western Washington 85-72to capture the Division II women’s championship. It was the first championship — in any sport — for Glenville State. Glenville State, which entered leading the nation in scoring at 96.3 points per game, broke a tournament record from 2004 by scoring 524 combined points in six games. Glenville State only led 67-62 entering the fourth after Winfield beat the third-quarter buzzer on a jumper from the free-throw line. The Lady Pioneers made four straight shots in the fourth quarter to take a 78-68 lead with 6:04 remaining and led by double figures the rest of the way. Stone was named the tournament MVP after going 11 of 16 from the floor.