Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 7:33 PM

Glenville State wins Division II women’s championship

KION 2020

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Re’Shawna Stone scored 25 points, Zakiyah Winfield added 23 and Glenville State (W.Va.) beat Western Washington 85-72to capture the Division II women’s championship. It was the first championship — in any sport — for Glenville State. Glenville State, which entered leading the nation in scoring at 96.3 points per game, broke a tournament record from 2004 by scoring 524 combined points in six games. Glenville State only led 67-62 entering the fourth after Winfield beat the third-quarter buzzer on a jumper from the free-throw line. The Lady Pioneers made four straight shots in the fourth quarter to take a 78-68 lead with 6:04 remaining and led by double figures the rest of the way. Stone was named the tournament MVP after going 11 of 16 from the floor.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content