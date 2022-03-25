Former Packers CB Chandon Sullivan signs with rival Vikings

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Former Green Bay Packers cornerback Chandon Sullivan will join the Minnesota Vikings. His agent announced the decision. The Vikings confirmed earlier on Friday that the 25-year-old Sullivan was in Minnesota on an official visit. Sullivan played more than 76% of the snaps last season for Green Bay. He didn’t miss a game for the Packers over the previous three years. He had five interceptions and 16 passes defensed from 2019-21. Sullivan will likely fill the slot position held previously for the Vikings by Mackensie Alexander.