Disaster again as Italy fails to qualify for World Cup

By DANIELLA MATAR

AP Sports Writer

MILAN (AP) — It was a disaster for soccer in Italy when the national team missed out on the last World Cup. There are really no words to accurately describe missing another. The headline in the Tuttosport newspaper screamed “No!” with nine Os stretching all the way across the front page. The Italian team won the European Championship only eight months ago but can really only blame itself for missing out on a second straight World Cup. The team failed to convert dozens of chances in the 1-0 semifinal playoff loss to North Macedonia on Thursday. Aleksandar Trajkovski scored in injury time to secure a shocking victory for a country ranked 67th in the world.