ACC rematch and Indiana vs UConn highlight Bridgeport Region

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Wes Moore isn’t worried about having to potentially face UConn in the state of Connecticut yet. That game wouldn’t occur until Monday night and would require both teams to win their Sweet 16 games on Saturday. Top-seeded North Carolina State’s coach has his team’s attention on No. 5 Notre Dame, the Wolfpack’s opponent in the regional semifinals. The ACC foe handed the Wolfpack their most recent loss on Feb. 1. Second-seeded UConn is facing third seed Indiana in the second game Saturday in Bridgeport, Connecticut. It’s the 11th time that the Huskies will be playing a regional in the Northeast, including eight in the state of Connecticut. This is only the third time that UConn is in Bridgeport as a two seed.