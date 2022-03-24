US gains 0-0 draw at Mexico, in strong position to qualify

By RONALD BLUM

AP Sports Writer

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The United States escaped a half-full Estadio Azteca with a gritty 0-0 draw against Mexico and moved into position to all but clinch a World Cup berth with a victory at home against Panama this weekend. Christian Pulisic had the best U.S. chances but was twice denied by goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa. Zack Steffen got the start over Ethan Hovath and came away with his second shutout against Mexico in qualifying. The U.S. maintained second place in North and Central America and the Caribbean, behind Canada and ahead of Mexico on goal difference.