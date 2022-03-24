Steffen starts for US vs Mexico as Berhalter uses top lineup

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Zack Steffen was in goal as U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter used an “A” team lineup and changed five starters for a World Cup qualifier against Mexico at Estadio Azteca. Right back DeAndre Yedlin, midfielders Tyler Adams and Yunus Musah and winger Christian Pulisic also joined the lineup. Central defenders Miles Robinson and Walker Zimmerman, left back Antonee Robinson, midfielder Kevin Acosta, winger Tim Weah and forward Ricardo Pepi were the holdovers from the 3-0 win over Honduras on Feb. 2. Berhalter debated with his staff whether to use a “B” team and concentrate on Sunday’s home game against Panama.