Sergio Aguero offered role on Argentina staff at World Cup

By DEBORA REY

Associated Press

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Former striker Sergio Aguero has been offered a role on Argentina’s staff at the World Cup in Qatar to serve as a link between the players and the coaches. Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni confirmed he wants the former Manchester City star to be a middleman in Qatar. Aguero was forced to retire last year due to cardiac problems that were detected shortly after he made his debut for Barcelona. Argentina has already secured a spot at this year’s tournament in Qatar ahead of its game against Venezuela on Friday in the penultimate round of South American World Cup qualifiers.