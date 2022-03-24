Oklahoma Senate OKs ban on transgender girls in sports

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Senate has given final legislative approval to a bill that prevents transgender girls from playing on female sports teams. The Senate passed the bill Thursday on a 37-7 vote. It now heads to Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt, who is expected to sign it. The bill is one of several measures being considered by the Oklahoma Legislature targeting members of the LGBTQ community. Another bill passed on Friday would prohibit Oklahoma from issuing birth certificates with a nonbinary designation. That measure now heads to the House for consideration.