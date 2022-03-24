Skip to Content
NASCAR hits Keselowski with huge fine for modifying Next Gen

By JENNA FRYER
AP Auto Racing Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR has issued steep penalties against Brad Keselowski and his new race team for illegally modifying a supplied part on the Next Gen car. Keselowski was docked 100 driver points and the No. 6 Ford team docked 100 owner points. Crew chief Matt McCall was fined $100,000 and suspended from the next four Cup races. The penalty plunged the 2012 NASCAR champion from 16th in the current standings to 35th — behind every other full-time driver in the field. Keselowski will also be docked 10 playoff points should he recover to make the playoff field.

