Japan and Saudi Arabia qualify for World Cup

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Japan has qualified for a seventh straight World Cup after beating Australia 2-0 and has ended the Socceroos’ chances of automatic qualification. The result in Sydney also qualified Saudi Arabia from Group B. Australia remains in qualifying contention. The Aussies face a playoff against the third-place team from Group A. Substitute Kaoru Mitoma scored two late goals for Japan after Takumi Minamino came close on five occasions. South Korea defeated Iran 2-0 in Seoul to move into first place in Group A. Both teams had already secured their World Cup spots.