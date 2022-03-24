Antetokounmpo, Middleton out for Bucks game vs Wizards

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton won’t be playing Thursday night when the Milwaukee Bucks host the Washington Wizards. Middleton will miss a second straight game due to a sore left wrist. Antetokounmpo will be out for the second time in the last three games because of a sore right knee. Antetokounmpo wasn’t available for the 138-119 loss at Minnesota on Saturday. The two-time MVP returned to action Tuesday and had 25 points and 17 rebounds in a 126-98 victory over the Chicago Bulls.