After thrilling playoffs, Hawks limping into NBA postseason

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks had such high hopes. After a surprising playoff run that came up just short of the NBA Finals, they came into this season with a deep roster led by one of the league’s most exciting young players. Yet now, with only a handful of games remaining, Trae Young and the Hawk are limping toward the postseason with no prospects beyond a play-in spot. There’s certainly nothing to indicate they’ll be hanging around very long in April. Of the NBA’s most disappointing teams, the Hawks are near the top of the list.