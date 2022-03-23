Thompson leads Sabres to 4-3 shootout win over Penguins

By JONAH BRONSTEIN

Associated Press

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tage Thompson scored two goals and added another in a shootout, Alex Tuch also had a shootout goal, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 on Wednesday night for their third consecutive win. Zemgus Girgensons also scored for the Sabres, who have won five of six in their best stretch of the season. Craig Anderson made 23 saves and stopped both shots he faced in the shootout. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin each had a goal and an assist for the Penguins, who had won three in a row. Kris Letang had the other goal, Bryan Rust had two assists, and Casey DeSmith stopped 29 shots. Playing on the second night of a back-to-back, Pittsburgh opened a two-game trip by dropping its league-best road record to 21-7-5.