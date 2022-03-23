Super Bowl hero CB Malcolm Butler will return to Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass (AP) — Cornerback Malcolm Butler is returning to the New England Patriots, where he went from Super Bowl star to the bench. Butler’s agent said the hero of the Patriots’ 2014 championship agreed to a two-year deal worth up to $9 million. Butler sat out the 2021 season for personal reasons and was placed on the reserve/retired list by the Arizona Cardinals. Butler was an unheralded rookie in 2014 before he stepped in front of Russell Wilson’s goal-line pass in the final minute of the Super Bowl. The interception turned an almost-certain Patriots loss into a 28-24 victory over Seattle.