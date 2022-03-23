Play ball: NYC to let unvaccinated athletes play home games

By MICHELLE L. PRICE

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — New York city’s mayor will announce Thursday that he’s exempting athletes and performers from the city’s vaccine mandate for private workers, a move that will allow Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving to play home games and unvaccinated baseball players take the field when their season begins. Mayor Eric Adams will make the announcement Thursday morning and it will be effective immediately, according to a person familiar with the upcoming announcement who was not authorized to discuss it publicly. The city’s sweeping vaccine mandate for the private-sector will still apply to people with other types of jobs, including government employees.