Pirates All-Star Reynolds knows arbitration can get ‘messy’

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star center fielder Bryan Reynolds is heading to arbitration. Reynolds asked for a salary of $4.9 million for the 2022 season. The Pirates countered with an offer of $4.25 million. Reynolds is coming off the best season of his young career, hitting 24 home runs while batting .302. The 27-year-old Reynolds says he understands arbitration cases can get “messy” but said it does not affect the way he feels about staying in Pittsburgh. Reynolds says he would be open to an extension, but the Pirates have not approached him with a long-term offer.