Osaka has little trouble, tops Sharma at Miami Open

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Naomi Osaka was greeted by some cheers when she walked onto the court. She got significantly louder ones when her work for the day was done. Maybe the comforts of home helped. Osaka had little trouble in defeating Astra Sharma of Australia 6-3, 6-4 on Wednesday in the first full day of play at the Miami Open. Osaka is Japanese-born and calls California home now. But she spent much of her youth in South Florida and lived just a few miles north of where the Miami Open is now held.