Ole Miss QB Matt Corral throws for NFL teams at pro day

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral showed off his right arm and his apparently healthy right ankle for NFL teams. Corral threw Wednesday for representatives of almost every NFL team at the Ole Miss pro day, including at least four head coaches. Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin, Atlanta’s Arthur Smith, Carolina’s Matt Rhule and Mike McCarthy of Dallas all made their way to Oxford. Corral is projected as a potential first-round pick in the April draft. Corral attended the NFL combine but didn’t participate in throwing or workouts while recovering from a right ankle injury sustained early in the Sugar Bowl against Baylor.