New LSU coach McMahon undaunted by specter of sanctions

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — New LSU coach Matt McMahon brushes aside the specter of possible NCAA sanctions for the program he agreed to take over this week. He says he’s not concerned with how possible punishments might affect his ability to build on the already formidable career coaching record he posted the past seven seasons at Murray State. McMahon says he coaches to be of service to young people and says he’ll continue to do that with “a lot of winning along the way.” McMahon went 154-67 at Murray State with three NCAA Tournament trips. He fills the vacancy created by the March 12 firing of previous Tigers coach Will Wade amid allegations of recruiting violations.