Maryland in rare spot as lower-seeded team against Stanford

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Fourth-seeded Maryland faces top-seeded Stanford on Friday night in the women’s Sweet 16. This is only the second time in the last seven NCAA Tournaments that Maryland is seeded this low. It’s also the first time the Terps will play against a No. 1 seed since 2015. That game was a loss to Connecticut, and it was in the Final Four when Maryland was also a top seed. Since 2015, the Terps have been the lower-seeded team only once in 19 NCAA Tournament games. That was in 2018, when fifth-seeded Maryland lost in the second round to fourth-seeded N.C. State.