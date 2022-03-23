Maledon’s 25 points help Thunder top Magic, end 10-game skid

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Theo Maledon scored 17 of his season-high 25 points in the fourth quarter and the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Orlando Magic 118-102 to snap a 10-game losing streak. Tre Mann and Isaiah Roby each scored 21 for the Thunder in a matchup between two of the NBA’s worst teams. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City’s top scorer this season, sat out with a sore right ankle. He has averaged 30.4 points and 7.3 assists on 54% shooting since the All-Star break. Chuma Okeke scored 19 points and Cole Anthony added 17 for the Magic.