Free agent catcher Stephen Vogt returning to Athletics

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Baseball Writer

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Free-agent catcher Stephen Vogt has reached agreement on a major league contract to rejoin the Oakland Athletics, a person with direct knowledge of the deal said. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was still pending a physical. Vogt, a 37-year-old journeyman who had become a minor league free agent this winter, spent from 2013 through part of 2017 with Oakland and also spent the 2019 season in the Bay Area with San Francisco. He lives in Olympia, Washington, and had hoped to stay on the West Coast.