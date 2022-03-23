Ex-baseball writer Keri sentenced to jail for domestic abuse

MONTREAL (AP) — A Quebec judge has sentenced once-celebrated baseball writer Jonah Keri to 21 months in jail for repeated abuse of his ex-wife. Quebec court Judge Alexandre Dalmau’s sentence was considerably higher than the one sought by the Crown, which was for a minimum of one year in jail. Before his July 2019 arrest ended his career, Keri was a well-known sports writer in North America who was published on a variety of platforms including Sportsnet and The Athletic. He also appeared as an analyst on radio and television. The 47-year-old Keri had no previous record and pleaded guilty last August to seven charges.