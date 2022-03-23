Cowboys keep 3 more of club’s free agents, push total to 12

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have re-signed defensive tackle Carlos Watkins, tight end Jeremy Sprinkle and punter Bryan Anger. That brings to 12 the number of free agents they have retained. Watkins started 14 games for the Cowboys last season, but his re-signing is more likely about depth with Dallas expecting Neville Gallimore and Osa Odighizuwa to start. Sprinkle provides depth behind Dalton Schultz. Anger made his first Pro Bowl in his Dallas debut after setting a club record with a 44.6-yard net average on punts.