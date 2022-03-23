Brook Lopez’s return boosts Bucks ahead of postseason

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo says the absence of Brook Lopez for much of the season has caused the Milwaukee Bucks to appreciate the 7-foot veteran on a whole new level. Lopez is back with the Bucks after missing 67 games due to a back injury that required surgery. He returned to the starting lineup Tuesday in a 126-98 home victory over the Chicago Bulls after coming off the bench for three games. The return of Lopez and the addition of veteran center Serge Ibaka at the trade deadline give the defending champions the frontcourt depth they lacked for much of the season.