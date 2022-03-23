Bale in ‘very good shape’ for Wales’ World Cup playoff game

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Gareth Bale has declared himself in “very good shape” and ready to play “whatever is necessary” for Wales in its World Cup playoff against Austria. Bale pulled out of Real Madrid’s humiliating 4-0 loss to Barcelona in the Spanish league three days ago for undisclosed reasons. Bale is unwilling to expand on what caused him to withdraw and says “I don’t need to give anyone anything to use against me.” The 32-year-old forward has only played around 80 minutes of club soccer since August but says he is fit to play in one of the biggest games in Wales’ history. The country is two wins from qualifying for its first World Cup since 1958.