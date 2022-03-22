Tulsa hires Eric Konkol as men’s basketball coach

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Tulsa has named Eric Konkol its new men’s basketball coach. Konkol compiled a 153-75 record in seven seasons at Louisiana Tech. He had six seasons with at least 20 wins and finished in the top three in the Conference USA standings five times. This season, Louisiana Tech finished with a 24-10 record and a 12-6 league mark. He replaces Frank Haith, who resigned after eight seasons leading the Golden Hurricane. Haith was 139-108 at Tulsa, but his squad finished this season with an 11-20 record.