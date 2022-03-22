Striker returns to Brazil but heart still in Ukraine

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

AP Sports Writer

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil-born striker Junior Moraes has joined Corinthians recently but admits his mind is far from sport. The 34-year-old Moraes, who obtained Ukrainian citizenship three years ago, fears for his friends, colleagues and teammates amid Russia’s invasion of the European country. Moraes played in Ukraine for most of the last decade, scoring dozens of goals for Metalurg Donetsk, Dynamo Kyiv and most recently Shakhtar Donetsk. He learned the local language, played 11 matches for the national team and planned to settle there after his professional career. Now he has serious doubts about a possible future back in Ukraine.