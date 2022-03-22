Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 8:53 AM

NYC may lift rules requiring face masks for children under 5

KION 2020

By MICHELLE L. PRICE
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams is preparing to lift requirements that children under age 5 wear face masks in school. Adams on Tuesday said that he will make masks optional for those in daycare and prekindergarten starting April 4 if case rates and the risk of the virus spreading remain low. The Democratic mayor two weeks ago lifted several pandemic-related rules, including requirements in place since the start of the pandemic that students 5 and older to wear masks in school. The mayor kept the rule in place for younger children who are not eligible to be vaccinated.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content