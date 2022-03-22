Kripps joins Canadian sliders who demand culture change

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

Two-time Olympic bobsled medalist Justin Kripps has added his voice to the growing chorus of Canadian athletes demanding major changes to that country’s bobsled and skeleton federation. Kripps says he sides with them. He drove to a two-man gold medal at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics and a four-man bronze medal at last month’s Beijing Games. He’s also one of the few sliders who have gone public with an opinion. Many athletes who have said there is a “toxic culture” within the federation have remained anonymous out of a fear of retribution.