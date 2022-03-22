Hughes scores 2, Devils blow past Rangers 7-4 to stop skid

By ALLAN KREDA

Associated Press

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes scored twice and the New Jersey Devils broke loose for five second-period goals — four in a six-minute span — to erase an early deficit and defeat the New York Rangers 7-4. Nico Daws made 31 saves for the Devils, who snapped an eight-game losing streak to the rival Rangers. Ryan Graves, P.K. Subban, Dawson Mercer, Tomas Tatar and Yegor Sharangovich also scored for New Jersey as the Devils shelled New York netminder Igor Shesterkin for five goals on 13 shots in the middle period. Shesterkin had allowed two or fewer goals in 11 of his past 14 starts. Alexandar Georgiev replaced the usually unflappable Rangers starter to begin the third.