Bills sign WR Crowder, RB Duke Johnson to 1-year contracts

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have signed receiver Jamison Crowder and running back Duke Johnson to one-year contracts. Crowder joins the Bills after spending the past three seasons with the AFC East rival New York Jets. Johnson also has seven seasons of NFL experience, and closed last season with another divisional rival, Miami. At 5-foot-9, Crowder primarily has been used as a slot receiver. He will be given the opportunity to replace Cole Beasley, who was released last week. Johnson is better known for his receiving ability and will have the opportunity to replace Matt Breida in filling a third-down role behind Devin Singletary.