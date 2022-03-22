AP Was There: Artest dispute turns into Malice at Palace

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — The “Malice at the Palace” starts as a disagreement between Indiana Pacers forward Ron Artest and Detroit Pistons power forward Ben Wallace. It becomes one of the worst incidents in sports history. Artest lays on the scorers table to de-escalate things where he is hit with a beer. Artest goes into the crowd and attacks a fan with things escalating into a fight between players and fans in a harrowing scene. Artest later is suspended for 73 games and the playoffs. Wallace and Pacers players Stephen Jackson, Jermaine O’Neal and Anthony Johnson all get significant suspensions.