Yadier Molina arrives at Cardinals’ camp

By CHUCK KING

Associated Press

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Yadier Molina is back, and both he and the St. Louis Cardinals couldn’t be happier. After missing the first week of camp for personal reasons, the 39-year-old Molina arrived at the Cardinals’ complex on Monday for what will likely be his final spring training. When St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol welcomed Molina back during a closed team meeting, the cheers and applause from his teammates could be heard outside the concrete building. Prior to that, a grinning Molina couldn’t take more than a handful of steps without a different teammate walking over to embrace him,