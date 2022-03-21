Williams, McLemore lead short-handed Blazers past Pistons

By DAVE HOGG

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Brandon Williams scored 23 points and Ben McLemore added 21 as the patchwork Portland Trail Blazers ended a four-game losing streak with a 119-115 win over the Detroit Pistons. Detroit, which trailed by 23 in the third, took a 106-105 lead on Luka Garza’s free throw with 5:02 to play. Portland responded with a 7-2 run. Cade Cunningham had two key turnovers down the stretch, and Brandon Williams’ layup put the Trail Blazers up 116-112 with 47.8 seconds to go.