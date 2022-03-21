Talbot, Wild blank Vegas 3-0 as Fleury watches from bench

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Nicolas Deslauriers scored in his Minnesota debut as the Wild beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0. Cam Talbot stopped 28 shots for the shutout after Marc-Andre Fleury was acquired at the trade deadline to share time with him in the Wild net. Matt Dumba also had a goal and Ryan Hartman added an empty-netter for the Wild. They won their third straight game and climbed into second place in the Central Division. The arena was abuzz for the arrival of Fleury. The three-time Stanley Cup champion and reigning Vezina Trophy winner was fetched in a deal with Chicago.