Taillon and Severino provide good news for Yankees rotation

By MARK DIDTLER

Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The New York Yankees are getting good news about the rotation behind ace Gerrit Cole. Jameson Taillon became the second starter in two days coming off an injury to have a positive first spring training start. Taillon, who had offseason surgery to repair a right ankle tendon, went two scoreless innings Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies. Right-hander Luis Severino, limited to four late season relief appearances in 2021 after having Tommy John surgery on Feb. 27, 2020, had an encouraging outing Sunday against the Detroit Tigers. Afterwards, Severino said health-wise he feels pretty good.