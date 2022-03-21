Russia loses 3rd soccer ruling at CAS ahead of WCup playoffs

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The Court of Arbitration for Sport has dismissed a third request by the Russian soccer federation for urgent rulings to freeze FIFA and UEFA decisions before World Cup playoffs begin this week. The latest challenge was against a decision by FIFA leaders on March 8. It awarded Poland a bye into a playoff bracket final scheduled next week without having to face Russia. The latest CAS dismissal confirms Poland will host either Sweden or the Czech Republic next week. Previous CAS rulings rejected the Football Union of Russia’s requests to freeze FIFA and UEFA bans on its teams imposed since the invasion of Ukraine.