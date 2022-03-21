Overmars joins Antwerp in wake of Ajax misconduct scandal

ANTWERP, Belgium (AP) — Former Dutch soccer great Marc Overmars has been appointed sports director of Belgian club Antwerp only weeks after abruptly quitting at Ajax following accusations of sexual harassment. Overmars relinquished his sports director role at Ajax last month and apologized for sending inappropriate messages to female colleagues. Antwerp general manager Sven Jaecques says he did not consult with the female employees of the club before hiring Overmars.