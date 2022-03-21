Netherlands coach Van Gaal says Qatar World Cup ‘ridiculous’

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal believes it is “ridiculous” the World Cup is being played in Qatar. The finalists discover on April 1 who they will be playing at the Nov. 21-Dec. 18 tournament that is one of the most controversial in FIFA’s history. The vote was dogged by corruption allegations that FIFA did not verify. Also, Qatar has been forced to improve working conditions after rights groups highlighted violations in the construction of the stadiums in the tiny Gulf country. Van Gaal says the World Cup is being played there for “commercial interests. That’s what matters to FIFA.”