Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 5:29 PM

Kings unsure if Doughty will be able to return this season

KION 2020

By DAN GREENSPAN
Associated Press

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty might not be able to return this regular season because of an upper-body injury that has kept him out since he was hurt on March 7. The two-time Stanley Cup winner and blue-line anchor leads Kings defensemen with seven goals and 24 assists in 39 games. Los Angeles is dealing with a spate of injuries throughout its roster, with Doughty and six other players having been placed on injured reserve since March 4.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content