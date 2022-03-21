Coyotes sign goalie Vejmelka to 3-year extension

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have signed goalie Karel Vejmelka to a three-year contract extension. Terms of the deal were not released. The 25-year-old Czech became Arizona’s No. 1 goalie this season after the team traded away Darcy Kuemper and Antti Raanta. Vejmelka has gone 10-23-1 with a 3.35 goals-against average and .905 save percentage in 36 games on a rebuilding team this season. He tied the NHL record for most saves in a first career shutout with 46 against Winnipeg on Nov. 29, and is second among NHL rookies in games and saves with 1,058.