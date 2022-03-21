Burns withdraws from Match Play as groups set for Austin

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

Sam Burns is the latest top player to pull out of the Dell Match Play. Burns withdrew one day after outlasting Davis Riley in a playoff to win the Valspar Championship for the second straight year. He moved to No. 10 in the world with that win. Other players from the top 12 who aren’t playing in Austin, Texas, are Cameron Smith, Rory McIlroy and Hideki Matsuyama. Bryson DeChambeau is playing for the first time in six weeks. The 16 four-man groups are now set for round-robin play that starts Wednesday.