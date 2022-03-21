Australia coach Arnold fined for breaching COVID-19 rules

SYDNEY (AP) — Socceroos head coach Graham Arnold has been fined 25,000 Australian dollars ($18,500) for taking a walk on a Sydney beach while he was supposed to be self isolating after testing positive for COVID-19. Football Australia confirmed that Arnold had breached New South Wales state COVID-19 isolation protocols after a Sydney radio station reported that the veteran manager had been out walking with his wife at Narrabeen on the weekend. Arnold has apologized for his “error of judgement” and accepted the fine. He tested positive for the coronavirus last Thursday but has taken subsequent tests that have returned negative. He needs to return a negative result at the end of his isolation period to be allowed to rejoin the Socceroos ahead of crucial World Cup qualifiers.