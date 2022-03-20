Villanova back to Sweet 16 after 71-61 win over Ohio State

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Collin Gillespie scored 20 points, Eric Dixon hit a big 3-pointer late and second-seeded Villanova fended off seventh-seeded Ohio State 71-61 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats earned their eighth trip to the Sweet 16 under Jay Wright after surviving a second-half push from the Buckeyes. Ohio State trimmed a 15-point deficit to two before Villanova regained its footing. The Wildcats will continue its quest for a third national title in seven seasons when they face 11th-seeded Michigan in the South Region semifinals in San Antonio.